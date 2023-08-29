Products
This is the latest launch from Shortcut
Shortcut Curated Roadmaps
All of your product and engineering work in one place
Introducing Shortcut curated roadmaps, all of your product and engineering work curated in one place. Combine short health updates with real-time quantitative data for everything that the teams are working on, all on one page.
About this launch
Shortcut
Plan, build, ship. All in one tool.
Shortcut Curated Roadmaps by
Shortcut
was hunted by
Kurt Schrader
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Software Engineering
. Made by
Kurt Schrader
and
Arman Javaherian
. Featured on August 30th, 2023.
Shortcut
is rated
5/5 ★
by 16 users. It first launched on July 21st, 2015.
Upvotes
17
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
