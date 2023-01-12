Products
Short Kings
Short Kings
2023 is our year
Uncover the impressive achievements of history's shortest kings. From Napoleon Bonaparte to Zac Efron, draw inspiration from their achievements, military tactics, political maneuvers, and cultural impact. Over 5'9? Great to have an ally on board.
Launched in
User Experience
,
Education
,
Inclusivity
by
Short Kings
About this launch
Short Kings
2023 is our year
Short Kings by
Short Kings
was hunted by
Zach Glabman
in
User Experience
,
Education
,
Inclusivity
. Made by
Zach Glabman
. Featured on January 13th, 2023.
Short Kings
is not rated yet. This is Short Kings's first launch.
