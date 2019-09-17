Log InSign up
Short.cm 2.0

Link shortener for your business. Custom domains, teams, API

Short.cm is a custom domain URL shortener, which allows you to shorten links on your own domain.The advantages of Short.cm:
— Low Price and Quick Support
— Detailed statistics
— Extensive set of features
— API for developers
— Integrations
Discussion
1 Review5.0/5
Vijay
Vijay
Seems the logo copied from Splitwise app
