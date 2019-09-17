Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Short.cm 2.0
Short.cm 2.0
Link shortener for your business. Custom domains, teams, API
Android
Social Media Tools
Short.cm is a custom domain URL shortener, which allows you to shorten links on your own domain.The advantages of Short.cm:
— Low Price and Quick Support
— Detailed statistics
— Extensive set of features
— API for developers
— Integrations
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
7 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
1 Review
5.0/5
Vijay
Seems the logo copied from Splitwise app
Upvote
Share
5 minutes ago
Send