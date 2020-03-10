Discussion
James G
Maker
Hey everyone! I built Short because I was sick of checking 10 different apps when I woke up and wanted a quick way to see what's going on today. It's super simple: a few paragraphs describing your current situation: * The current weather and what you might need to wear * When the sun will rise or set * Your remaining calendar and reminders for the day * The top news stories right now, plus what's trending on Twitter in your area * The weather for the rest of the week * A 'quote of the day'. If you don't need to check anything else, this app has done its job. :) This is the very first time I've shown this to the world, so some constructive feedback would be great!
