Home
Product
Shorebird
Ranked #4 for today
Shorebird
Flutter over the air updates
Fix bugs in production instantly in your Flutter apps. ⏱️ Integrate in minutes with no code changes 🚀 Instantly deploy over the air updates to users' devices 📊 Monitor patch installs over time ✅ Comply with Play Store and App Store policies
Android
iOS
Developer Tools
Shorebird
We couldn't have built this without...
Loops
2,701 upvotes
We use loops for our transactional emails. Has been great!
About this launch
Shorebird
Flutter over the air updates
Shorebird by
Shorebird
Felix Angelov
Android
iOS
Developer Tools
Felix Angelov
Eric Seidel
Bryan Oltman
Erick Zanardo
Featured on April 9th, 2024.
Shorebird
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. This is Shorebird's first launch.
