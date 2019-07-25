SHORBY 2.0
Hey PH, Greg from SHORBY here 👋 Thanks, @chrismessina for hunting us! Thank you all for the priceless feedback last time! 🙌 More than a thousand people have supported us then, and that really inspires our team to work hard on SHORBY! Instagrammers use SHORBY to add multiple clickable offers and Whatsapp/Messenger to the Instagram bio 🚀Add 5-7 catchy links (for example, best-selling products, latest posts/videos, donation button) and a couple of messengers, and voila! Traffic is going up! 📈 Conversion is going up!📈 Idk why, I only speak facts 🤓 NEED MORE LINKS ON INSTAGRAM? Shorby to the rescue! 🚀 Turn a single link on Instagram into multiple clickable offers! Unlock your Instagram traffic-driving power! 📈 More links more traffic, more chance to hook up your followers! Get +34% clicks using branded links! Science. 💬 Add WhatsApp/Messenger to skyrocket your conversion by up to 45%! 😍 Looks awesome, converts awesome! It’s all about eye-catching icons and a popping CTA button 🔥 Perfect for sellers, local businesses, and influencers. Examples? Asa Akira uses Shorby to convert 1.5 million Instagrammers! ⚡️Just 5 minutes to try it out, no code required! AND THAT’S NOT ALL... 🔬Know what content works best! Get realtime insights, test different links and content to grab your Golden Fleece 🔙 Retarget everyone who clicked on your link and makes them buy! Collect your own audience automatically and sell to them again, and again 📺Not only for Instagram bio. Make the most of your Youtube videos, Instagram and Snapchat stories, Twitch videos, and even Twitter bio! The ultimate tool for all your social networks! 🔧 🎉 30% off lifetime coupon for all of the PH community! A special perk for all our plans is available here: https://shorby.com/pricing Use the code PRODUCTHUNT30 ANY FEEDBACK 🙏 We’re really excited to show off SHORBY and would love to hear your feedback! We will be around all day to answer your questions. I'd appreciate it if you could tell us a little bit about your experience below 👇 So, where do you use links most often?
