Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Shopping Party

Shopping Party

Add your friends to your shopping cart

get it
Nostalgic about the shopping trips to the mall? Shopping Party allows you to bring your friends along with you while you shop online.
Zendesk for Startups
Promoted
Every customer counts when you're a startup.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Raunaq Vaisoha
Maker
Co-Founder at Elemential Labs
Christmas is less than a month away! this time of the year usually involves many trips to the mall with friends. Looking through various stores and talking about what to buy. With Shopping Party, we’ve built a social shopping cart where you can add your friends and shop together. Whether you’re planning out your Christmas shopping, your next vacation or just what rug to buy, shopping party lets you bring your friends along. Please do share any suggestions/ideas to bring the mall experience virtual.
Share
George NovikProduct Manager at @tuq @globalogs
GJ Guys! :) Now you can easily ask your friends to build your computer, ingeniously
Share