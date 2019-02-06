Shopper.com
Shopper.com is a new way to earn money for sharing coupons for online stores.
💰 Get rewarded every time a buyer saves money using your coupon.
🎉 Upload coupons for 38,000+ online stores around the world.
🎁 Access coupons from our website or web extension.
The extension is completely free for users and its available on Chrome and Firefox.
Manoj KrishnapillaiMaker@shipper · Maker @ Shopper.com
Hi, everyone! 👋 First off, big thanks to Jijo for hunting 🚀 us! Shopper.com incentivizes users to share coupons (digital and print ones!) to build the largest repository of active coupons - even for the tiniest Shopify stores. What’s more for everyone - Shopper.com automatically applies the best coupon codes to your shopping cart for maximum savings. Since beta launching our platform a few months ago, we have acquired 7500+ active community members and 1000+ coupon hunters are actively uploading coupon codes. Community stats: Shopper features 38,000+ stores, with frequently updated coupons Shoppers saved $40,000+ last month alone. Fun fact: a Snapdeal coupon code was used ~600 times, making the coupon hunter richer by $200 from a single coupon code. 🙏 Let me know what you think. Especially if any of your favorite stores are missing (you get paid to add new stores too 🤑)
Vaibhav Sisinty@vaibhavsisinty · Growth Marketing at Uber
Love the way you have executed this. Good luck guys 😊
Manoj KrishnapillaiMaker@shipper · Maker @ Shopper.com
@vaibhavsisinty Thanks Vaibhav for the support! 😄
Jiss Jose@jiss_jose · Co-founder @ChatwithSonia.com
Nice concept..best wishes guys
Manoj KrishnapillaiMaker@shipper · Maker @ Shopper.com
@jiss_jose ✌️Awesome. Glad you like it!
Binoy Balu@binoy_balu
That's an awesome product!! Good work guys 😄 ...anyway, which countries do your service cover??
