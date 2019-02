Shopper.com is a new way to earn money for sharing coupons for online stores.

πŸ’° Get rewarded every time a buyer saves money using your coupon.

πŸŽ‰ Upload coupons for 38,000+ online stores around the world.

🎁 Access coupons from our website or web extension.

The extension is completely free for users and its available on Chrome and Firefox.