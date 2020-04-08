Shoppable Quizzes by involve.me

Discussion
Thomas Schranz ⛄️
Hunter
Great combination of product discovery and ecommerce. I think this will help many existing ecommerce shops to go beyond than offering just the ability to order. It might also help some popular quiz and recommendation platforms to move further into ecommerce. Kudos to the launch!
Quizzes make the online shopping experience so much more personal, great tool!
@alina_nikolaou thank's a lot!
Now more than ever, many businesses are struggling to find a way to go digital. Accepting payments online and building a digital sales cycle are the two biggest challenges. 💳🤲 88% of customers are not happy with the personalization level they receive. We created a 10-minute process that allows anyone with no technical skills to use quizzes to make shopping more personal. 🛍️ This is the closest you can get to a guided shopping experience. Use your customer’s quiz answers to point them to the perfect product, increasing shopper confidence and engagement. ❤️ Use code HUNT-FUNNELS for 25% off for your first 3 months