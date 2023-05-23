Products
Shopminders

Shopminders

Smart Shareable Shopping List

Shopminders makes shopping a breeze. Simply organize the products you regularly buy in lists and later mark them as due for shopping when you need them. It really is that simple!
Launched in
iOS
Dieting
Personal shopper
 by
Shopminders
About this launch
Shopminders
ShopmindersSmart Shareable Shopping List
Shopminders by
Shopminders
was hunted by
Bohdan Hernandez Navia
in iOS, Dieting, Personal shopper. Made by
Bohdan Hernandez Navia
and
Nicoleta Coca
. Featured on May 24th, 2023.
Shopminders
is not rated yet. This is Shopminders's first launch.
