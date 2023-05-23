Products
Shopminders
Smart Shareable Shopping List
Shopminders makes shopping a breeze. Simply organize the products you regularly buy in lists and later mark them as due for shopping when you need them. It really is that simple!
Launched in
iOS
Dieting
Personal shopper
by
Shopminders
About this launch
Shopminders
Smart Shareable Shopping List
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Shopminders by
Shopminders
was hunted by
Bohdan Hernandez Navia
in
iOS
,
Dieting
,
Personal shopper
. Made by
Bohdan Hernandez Navia
and
Nicoleta Coca
. Featured on May 24th, 2023.
Shopminders
is not rated yet. This is Shopminders's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
