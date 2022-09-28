Products
ShopMe
ShopMe
Combine all of your e-commerce wishlists into one
ShopMe lets you combine all of your e-commerce wishlists into one list. Just make your list public and import it to ShopMe. Get price drop alerts and order items within the app (even if they're from different websites) with just one click.
Launched in
E-Commerce
,
Tech
,
Shopping
by
ShopMe
Founders Club by Product Hunt
Ad
Access to offers from partners like Salesforce, Typeform & Zendesk
About this launch
1
review
7
followers
ShopMe by
ShopMe
was hunted by
Jerome Ibañez
in
E-Commerce
,
Tech
,
Shopping
. Made by
Jerome Ibañez
,
Cyrus David Pastelero
,
Arlan German
and
Vincent Baguio
. Featured on September 29th, 2022.
ShopMe
is rated
4/5 ★
by 1 user. This is ShopMe's first launch.
