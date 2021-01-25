discussion
👋 Hey everyone. I'm the maker of Shopify Theme Lab 🧪 Shopify is an outstanding E-Commerce platform with a big drawback: Less than ideal theme development experience. As you may be aware the official Shopify tooling is either clunky or deprecated and isn't really suited for up to date theme development. So that's where Shopify Theme Lab comes in. It was developed to provide a great developer experience with modern tooling for crafting Shopify themes. Some highlights: 👉🏻 Highly customizable 👉🏻 Supports JS frameworks like Vue or React 👉🏻 Supports CSS frameworks like Tailwind CSS, Bulma, etc 👉🏻 Fast environment set up 👉🏻 Remote theme reloading during development 👉🏻 Easy CI/CD integration 🙌 Thanks for watching.
