Shopify Sidekick

AI designed for commerce

Meet Sidekick, your new Al-enabled commerce assistant who helps you start, run, and grow your business.

Use everyday language to improve your store, tackle time-consuming tasks, and make smarter business decisions.
Launched in
Developer Tools
E-Commerce
Bots
About this launch
0
reviews
8
followers
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Developer Tools, E-Commerce, Bots. Made by
Tobi Lütke
. Featured on July 28th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Shopify Sidekick's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-