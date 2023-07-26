Products
This is the latest launch from Shopify Sidekick
See Shopify Sidekick’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Shopify Sidekick
Shopify Sidekick
AI designed for commerce
Meet Sidekick, your new Al-enabled commerce assistant who helps you start, run, and grow your business.
Use everyday language to improve your store, tackle time-consuming tasks, and make smarter business decisions.
Launched in
Developer Tools
E-Commerce
Bots
by
Shopify Sidekick
About this launch
Shopify Sidekick
AI designed for commerce
Shopify Sidekick by
Shopify Sidekick
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Developer Tools
,
E-Commerce
,
Bots
. Made by
Tobi Lütke
. Featured on July 28th, 2023.
Shopify Sidekick
is not rated yet. This is Shopify Sidekick's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
