Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Shopify Plus Calculator
Shopify Plus Calculator
When should you upgrade to Shopify Plus?
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Only 1% of Shopify stores use Shopify Plus. Yet it has features and capabilities that a lot of merchants want. We built this calculator to give merchants a self serve tool to figure out if upgrading to Shopify Plus is right for them.
Launched in
Productivity
,
E-Commerce
by
Shopify Plus Calculator
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free.
About this launch
Shopify Plus Calculator
When should you upgrade to Shopify Plus?
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Shopify Plus Calculator by
Shopify Plus Calculator
was hunted by
Jaap Vergote
in
Productivity
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
Jaap Vergote
and
Pengyi
. Featured on August 30th, 2022.
Shopify Plus Calculator
is not rated yet. This is Shopify Plus Calculator's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#44
Report