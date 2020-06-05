Shopify No Password Login

Discussion
Chris McCaw
Maker
Hey everyone! 👋🏻 Password-based login is popular but rife with problems, including poor security; susceptibility to attacks and poor user experience. Users also have to remember, type, and vary passwords. We joined Shopify to bring Passwordless Login to the e-commerce world! Customers can log in to any store— securely and without relying on a password. The NoPasswordLogin Shopify app lets your customers log in by looking at your screen or using your fingerprint. It couldn’t be easier! With so many stores and products to choose from it is crucial for store merchants to impress their customers and make the checkout process extremely quick and easy. We are hoping this powerful technology will bring security and convenience to store logins and help eliminate passwords! I am happy to answer any questions you have! You can check out the product on our Demo Store - https://nopasswordlogin-demo-sto...
