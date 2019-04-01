Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Shoperr

Shoperr

Create your custom online shop in minutes, share and earn 💰

get it
#3 Product of the DayToday
Shoperr makes it super easy for you to share your product choices with your online community. Create a personalized shop, easily share your expertise and product recommendations! No technical knowledge is required, become an online seller within minutes.
Around the web
How Shoperr Created a Platform to Help Influencers Make MoneyNano influencers have received multiple references over the past several months along with Micro influencers. Some leading publications have covered these segments, namely the , and . Definitions vary according to scale of subscribers and followers, but general consensus is that it Nano influencers are social media personalities with up to 10K followers and actively engaging in brand promotions & sponsorships.
branderly
Reviews
Ben Tossell
Liran Psycasso Gabai
Shay Shigidy Eliav
 +4 reviews
View all 2 reviews → 
Helpful
  • Nyoma Sh
    Nyoma ShContent Creator & Marketing
    Pros: 

    It’s very simple to use
    You can be done within five minutes
    Good retailers

    Cons: 

    Not really

    I’ve been following Shoperr for some time now. I saw them transform their design and improve the functionality of the site rapidly over the last few months. Looks like an extremely promising project with tons of potential.

    Nyoma Sh has used this product for one week.
    Comments (0)
  • Shay Shigidy Eliav
    Shay Shigidy Eliav
    Pros: 

    Anyone can sell anything
    Great way to make some extra cash

    Cons: 

    none really

    This website makes affiliation easy and accessible to anyone, and it is very well made!

    Shay Shigidy Eliav has used this product for one month.
    Comments (0)
Discussion
Hunter
Ben Tossell
Ben Tossell
Makers
Roey Barkan
Roey Barkan
Harel Levy
Harel Levy
Adi Gelvan
Adi Gelvan
Aviram Kadosh
Aviram Kadosh
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aviram Kadosh
Aviram KadoshMakerPro@aviramkadosh
Hey Hunters! My name is Aviram, one of the founders at Shoperr. So excited to finally launch on Product Hunt and share Shoperr, the result of our team's concentrated effort (blood, sweat and tears) from the past year. We are looking forward to see you create some beautiful shops! Our special launch-offer, sign-up here to get 20% higher commissions for the first 3 months. https://tr.shpr.co/PH-Offer If you find anything you like from Glasshole Kitty’s Tech Shop, all revenue is donated to one of our favorite pet charities, Best Friends Animal Society! https://shoperr.com/s/Glasshole-... Once you've signed up, you can access the referral link in your dashboard to share with your friends & peers. If they sign up through your link you can earn 5% of their earnings as well, which we will match! https://help.shoperr.com/the-com... The Shoperr team is here to answer all of your questions and guide you all the way.
Upvote (9)·
Denis Shepovalov
Denis ShepovalovPro@shepovalovdenis · Self-employed UX/UI Designer
Looking good! Can I sell digital products on it?
Upvote (4)·
Roey Barkan
Roey BarkanMaker@roey_barkan1 · Shoperr is now in Upcoming!
@shepovalovdenis Thanks for the feedback. For sure, you can sell any digital products available in any one of our retailers (Amazon, Ebay etc.) There will be more options for digital products in our next product update. Any that you recommend?
Upvote (1)·
Matan Kadoshh
Matan Kadoshh@matan_kadoshh
Amazing product, beast money maker for influencers!
Upvote (2)·
Alon Zvi Sella
Alon Zvi Sella@alon_zvi_sella
Looking good. Good luck
Upvote (2)·
Lachlan Kirkwood
Lachlan Kirkwood@lachlankirkwood · Digital Marketing Specialist
Amazing product! Such a great way to empower creators/influencers to monetise their audiences. Curious to know how you measure purchase conversions from any product added across any site?
Upvote (2)·