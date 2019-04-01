Shoperr makes it super easy for you to share your product choices with your online community. Create a personalized shop, easily share your expertise and product recommendations! No technical knowledge is required, become an online seller within minutes.
Reviews
- Pros:
It’s very simple to use
You can be done within five minutes
Good retailersCons:
Not really
I’ve been following Shoperr for some time now. I saw them transform their design and improve the functionality of the site rapidly over the last few months. Looks like an extremely promising project with tons of potential.Nyoma Sh has used this product for one week.
- Pros:
Anyone can sell anything
Great way to make some extra cashCons:
none really
This website makes affiliation easy and accessible to anyone, and it is very well made!Shay Shigidy Eliav has used this product for one month.
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aviram KadoshMakerPro@aviramkadosh
Hey Hunters! My name is Aviram, one of the founders at Shoperr. So excited to finally launch on Product Hunt and share Shoperr, the result of our team's concentrated effort (blood, sweat and tears) from the past year. We are looking forward to see you create some beautiful shops! Our special launch-offer, sign-up here to get 20% higher commissions for the first 3 months. https://tr.shpr.co/PH-Offer If you find anything you like from Glasshole Kitty’s Tech Shop, all revenue is donated to one of our favorite pet charities, Best Friends Animal Society! https://shoperr.com/s/Glasshole-... Once you've signed up, you can access the referral link in your dashboard to share with your friends & peers. If they sign up through your link you can earn 5% of their earnings as well, which we will match! https://help.shoperr.com/the-com... The Shoperr team is here to answer all of your questions and guide you all the way.
Denis ShepovalovPro@shepovalovdenis · Self-employed UX/UI Designer
Looking good! Can I sell digital products on it?
Roey BarkanMaker@roey_barkan1 · Shoperr is now in Upcoming!
@shepovalovdenis Thanks for the feedback. For sure, you can sell any digital products available in any one of our retailers (Amazon, Ebay etc.) There will be more options for digital products in our next product update. Any that you recommend?
Matan Kadoshh@matan_kadoshh
Amazing product, beast money maker for influencers!
Alon Zvi Sella@alon_zvi_sella
Looking good. Good luck
Lachlan Kirkwood@lachlankirkwood · Digital Marketing Specialist
Amazing product! Such a great way to empower creators/influencers to monetise their audiences. Curious to know how you measure purchase conversions from any product added across any site?
