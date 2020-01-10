  1. Home
Socially connected gift registry making gift buying easy

Shopafor is a socially connected gift hub allowing people to buy and receive the right gift. We combine the best of gift registries, wish lists, reminders and combine them with the ability to connect with friends and family. Add any gift from anywhere.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Chris Herbert
Hunter
Are you frustrated with the gifts you received for Christmas or your last birthday? Or did you struggle with what to buy someone for the holidays? Shopafor allows you to manage all gift buying and receiving easy. Would you have rather gotten money to take a trip or save up for something? You can create whatever you want to add to your registry.
Ryan Wager
Fantastic app that really helped me out a lot when it came to picking out gifts for my family
