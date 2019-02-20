Shop a selection of thousands of popular products near you from your favorite local furniture stores - all in your Lugg app - with delivery as soon as the same day.
Jordan BrownMaker@jordanbrown · Founder/CEO Lugg. Y-Combinator alum
👋 Product Hunters - We're thrilled to announce a new product that allows you to shop from multiple local furniture stores with delivery available same day! Furnishing your home can be laborious and time-consuming. Once you’ve settled on the perfect piece it can take weeks to have it delivered, accompanied with vague 6-hour delivery windows. That’s why we've curated 1000’s of popular products from your favorite local stores including IKEA, Target, West Elm and World Market and made it simple to browse, compare and purchase all in one place. Here’s the scoop: Have it home same day Order before 5 pm and get it delivered same-day by friendly, 5-star vetted Luggers. Pick a 1-hour delivery window of your choosing - up to 7 days in advance. Follow your order in real-time Track your new furniture in real-time at every turn on a map - making your delivery a delightful stress-free experience. Not satisfied? We'll bring it back for free Things don't look or feel as good at home as they did in the pictures? We get it. That's why we offer free returns on anything purchased up to 30 days. We're constantly adding new products and stores - stay tuned! We can't wait to have you start shopping and helping make your home feel more like home. Shop with Lugg is available now for Android and iOS in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Sacramento, Seattle, Portland, and Denver. Let us know what you think! 😀
