Michael EcksteinHunter@mike_eck · Product Marketing, Buffer
Hi everyone! Mike from Buffer here, sharing something new from the team. 🙂 There are quite a few products out there to help you drive traffic to your website using the link in your Instagram bio. We took some inspiration from those tools and from our customers to make Shop Grid. It’s a landing page powered by your Instagram grid, to help you drive traffic to your online store or website and sell the things you post to your Instagram account. Here’s how it works: 1. Buffer gives you a preview of your Instagram grid inside your Buffer Publish dashboard. 2. From your dashboard you can add links to each photo or video on the grid, which will become clickable items on your mobile-optimized Shop Grid page. 3. Your Shop Grid page is automatically generated at shopgr.id/[yourinstagramhandle], which you can add to the link in bio to guide your audience to your website or store. Our goal with this product is to make it a lot easier for our customers to grow their sales on Instagram using Buffer. It’s available on our Business plans (along with all of our other Instagram scheduling features) which are free to try for 14 days. We’d love for you to give it a spin and let us know what you think. 🙏 Thanks everyone! Feel free to drop any questions or feedback in the comments. We’re super grateful for the support! 🙂
Iz@elbahnasy · Founder Gathercustomers.com
Well done Buffer team! I am guessing the Instagram user would add the ShopGrid link to their Insta profile?
