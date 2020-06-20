Shop Black UK

  1. Home
Discover great black-owned businesses in the UK.

Shop Black is a free online directory allowing people to discover black-owned businesses.The website features all kinds of businesses from grocers to fashion to professional services and more. There are currently 250+ businesses listed and can be accessed. It is also free to list and be listed.
Hello all you talented people. I hope you're well and taking care of yourself! Me & my friend Clarinick have created a directory for UK Black Owned businesses. We've uploaded 250+ amazing UK Black-owned businesses (we still have loads to upload). You can access the directory at https://shopblack.uk ⁣You can find black owned grocers, hair salons, fashion brands, beauty brands, professional services, restaurants, homeware and so much more. You can also list your own business too - just add a listing and we'll approve : https://shopblack.uk/add-listing. I've come across soooo many amazing businesses and think you will too. Please support them whether that be monetarily or online.
