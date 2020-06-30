Shop Black Owned

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Warren Wu
Maker
In addition to centuries of systemic racism and oppression of African-Americans, the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected Black-owned businesses. According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, between February and April, the number of African-American business owners plummeted from 1.1 million to 640,000. This is unacceptable. And we all must do something about it. To start, we’ve created this free, crowd-sourced, map-based tool that makes it easy to find and support local Black-owned businesses. If you own or know a business that should be on the list, please send it our way! While our country has a long way to go in achieving racial justice, equality, and equity, our dollars have the power to create positive, ongoing economic and social change. Supporting Black-owned businesses helps close the racial wealth gap, create jobs, amplify Black voices, and strengthen communities. We've launched in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago and we're trying to get to as many cities as we can.
UpvoteShare