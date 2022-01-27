Products
Shoot - Clean Camera Feed
Shoot - Clean Camera Feed
Clean camera feed for live streaming, HDMI and AirPlay
🏷 Payment Required
Video Streaming
Shoot gives you a rock-solid connection to your iOS device’s camera with no overlays, letting you use your phone’s fantastic camera for meetings and live streams. Designed for use with OBS, Ecamm Live, many Mac apps and over HDMI.
Featured
13m ago