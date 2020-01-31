Shoobx is a legal platform focused on making the fundraising process less painful. Companies use Shoobx from formation to exit to manage fundraising, equity, HR, board/stockholder activity and more in a single platform in collaboration with their attorney.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Ali Ahmed
Hunter
Looking for cool products that let founders manage their startups and came across this. Not the greatest name (apparently it is pronounced "shoebox", and the UI could use an upgrade, but it seems like a very useful tool for founders.
UpvoteShare