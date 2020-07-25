Discussion
Hi, Product Hunters! 👋 I created Shoelace because I wanted a well-designed, open source library of UI components (buttons, form controls, color pickers, etc.) that works with any framework. You can use Shoelace with React, Vue, Angular — or you can use it with plain HTML+JS! Think Bootstrap, but with custom elements such as <sl-button> instead of <button type="button" class="btn btn-primary">. Now that we have an API to extend HTML, we can design developer-friendly components that significantly reduce the amount of markup we write. 🥾 Check out the many demos on the project's website for more examples! https://shoelace.style/ This is possible because Shoelace is built with a technology called "web components", which are a standardized set of browser APIs that all modern browsers support. Web components had a rough start when they were first introduced and many people aren't aware of how much they've matured in recent years. I want Shoelace to show everyone how awesome web components really are. Shoelace can be loaded via CDN with a simple <script> and <style> tag, yet it's fully customizable. Design tokens let you make high-level style changes, and each component exposes custom properties and CSS parts that can be used to make component-level customizations. All this can be done in your own stylesheet with pure CSS — no preprocessing with Sass or Less is required! (Even if you load Shoelace via CDN.) I built Shoelace 2.0 from scratch using the awesome Stencil compiler, a tool that leverages TypeScript and JSX to provide a really fun way of developing components. Check it out at: https://stenciljs.com/ I'm excited to see what you create with it! ⭐️ Oh, and remember Shoelace is open source. If you're on GitHub, feel free give it a star! https://github.com/shoelace-styl...
