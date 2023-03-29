Products
Home
→
Product
→
ShitFilter.News
ShitFilter.News
Important trends in news filtered and explained by AI
This website analyzes thousands of news daily and filters out the ones that reflect significant trends, not just anecdotes. It then explains the news shorty including incentives, contrarian views, and possible second order effects.
Launched in
News
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech news
by
ShitFilter.News
Hundrx
About this launch
ShitFilter.News
Important trends in news filtered and explained by AI
ShitFilter.News by
ShitFilter.News
was hunted by
Meelis Ojasild
in
News
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech news
. Made by
Meelis Ojasild
. Featured on March 30th, 2023.
ShitFilter.News
is not rated yet. This is ShitFilter.News's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
