Shit Stablecoin

How unstable can you make a stablecoin?
We are launching the Create the Ultimate Stable Shitcoin contest, using only shitcoins to back your stablecoin with. The worst performing stable shitcoins will win real crypto prizes! Happy April Fools - Altcoin Fantasy
Tommy ChanHunter@tommytcchan · Crypto head - HODL all the way
Happy April Fool's :)
Cynthia HuangMaker@cynthia_huang
Hi PH community, The purpose behind this April Fools contest is twofold - it's fun and silly for April Fools but we also will be providing educational content around stablecoins. Stablecoins are the hot new thing but as we saw from USDT, they should also be scrutinized just as carefully as any ICO. We want to bring awareness to people that they need to still understand a stablecoin before they decide to invest in it. We also plan to give away stablecoins at the end of the contest as part of the educational push for stablecoins. Any feedback is welcome!
