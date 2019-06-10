Reviews
Discussion
MakerPro
Frank Lagendijk
👋 Hey everyone! First off, thanks @chrismessina for hunting us! 🙏 We’re stoked to be launching Shipright here on Product Hunt! As a team of product enthusiasts, we’ve been running a small product agency over the past years. In the hand full of companies we’d seen, they struggled tracking and acting upon their customers' and users' needs effectively. A lot of chats later, with amazing SaaS companies from all over the world, we found some interesting inefficiencies: - Product feedback scattered across (customer-facing) teams & tools they use - Ineffective process of logging feedback for the product team(s) by customer-facing team members (too much effort needed, disrupting their workflow) - Customer-facing folks and customers feeling left in the dark on feedback they once submitted - No easy way to get a holistic view upon what needs / requests / pain points matter most to what type of customers, to help product & engineering teams inform product decisions We were stoked about the opportunities. With this lightweight version of Shipright, we’re making a first step in helping product managers/teams get one organized place for a pulse on what requests/needs/pain points matter most to what customers and why. At the same time, we’ll help customer-facing team members (or anyone in the company) log product feedback faster, while keeping them in the loop on what happens with that feedback automatically. Sign up now to give it a free try, we’d love to get your feedback! Bonus: the first 25 customers via PH get 25% off for a full year with the discount code EARLY-BIRD-25 🎉 Read more about why we started building Shipright in the Medium article ☝️
UpvoteShare