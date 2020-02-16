  1. Home
  2.  → Shipped

Shipped

An issue tracker that 2-way syncs with Slack threads 💬

Shipped is the issue tracker built for teams that love Slack. It encourages teams to have open discussions in issues while maintaining the fast response feeling of a Slack 1-1 conversation.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Luis Del Giudice
Luis Del Giudice
Maker
I decided to build Shipped after years working with distributed teams. I would constantly ping my teammates in Slack to ask for PR reviews, design assets, product questions and more. I would then end up with flooded 1-1 Slack conversations where I couldn't find anything. It's been about 7 months since I wrote the first line of code for Shipped, I've put a lot of effort into making it a robust yet simple product. I hope that you like it and that it helps your team have more open and organized discussions.
Upvote (1)Share
Carlos Valdez
Carlos Valdez
Congratulations on your launch Luis 🚀 I’m one of Shipped’s early adopters. This tool has boosted my team’s productivity thanks to itms 2-way syncing. We’re no longer having to guess where everything is because we rely on posting everything in the issue thread. If you’re a distributed team and use Slack definitely recommend this tool.
Upvote (1)Share
Michael Mota
Michael Mota
This looks dope! Congrats on the launch!
Upvote (1)Share
Erwin Lengkeek
Erwin Lengkeek
Cool! I usually talk in Slack when deciding things with my team, and then update it in Jira or Trello. This would eliminate that and save quite some time.
Upvote (1)Share
Luis Del Giudice
Luis Del Giudice
Maker
@erwin_lengkeek Yes! That's exactly what it's for 😃
UpvoteShare
Tomas Gonzalez
Tomas Gonzalez
Does everyone have to signup for 2-way syncing to work?
UpvoteShare
Luis Del Giudice
Luis Del Giudice
Maker
@tomas_gonzalez1 Hey Tomas, when you signup you can mention your teammates even if they haven't signed up for Shipped. They can also respond to issue threads without having to go inside Shipped. So that they can respond easily :)
UpvoteShare