shipit 2.0

Artjom Vassiljev
MakerStartup life
Hey, Makers 👋 Since our initial release we've been refining existing functionality and adding new to make managing your products easier, yet trying to keep the app simple and small. If you've got a digital product and Jira/Trello feels too granular for your product planning needs, it is because these tools aren't meant for that. We've added goals (our take on OKRs) to align your roadmap with company goals. Objective’s key results can be of various types, including a binary outcome, a percent target, or any numeric value. We also improved our idea management features. You can now discuss product ideas with your team using our new comments feature. And we added markdown support! Of course at the core of shipit is still our product roadmap with simple drag-and drop functionality. By combining the product roadmap with OKRs and Ideas, in shipit you can now track the whole product lifecycle from idea to release, and at the same time make sure you work towards your company’s goals with OKR tracking. In a nutshell: ship what matters.
