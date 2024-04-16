Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
This is the latest launch from ShiftX
See ShiftX’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
ShiftX AI
ShiftX AI
Generate your processes and flows with ai
Visit
Upvote 27
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Utilize AI to transform complex process maps and tedious routine documents into intuitive workflows, empowering your team to operate more efficiently and easily improve your processes as your business evolves.
Launched in
Productivity
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
+2 by
ShiftX
Ritual
Ad
AI-powered problem-solving engine, Amazon style narratives
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
ShiftX
Map your workflows, processes, or customer journeys in mins
2
reviews
317
followers
Follow for updates
ShiftX AI by
ShiftX
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Jarand Millett
,
Eigil Sagafos
,
Thomas Notland
,
Kjetil Jortveit
,
Alf Hobbesland
and
Nikolai Strandskogen
. Featured on April 18th, 2024.
ShiftX
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on July 4th, 2022.
Upvotes
27
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report