Yannik Schrade
Maker
Hey everyone!🙌 We all wanted Apple to add external display support to iPadOS 14 but they did not. So when you plug in your iPad to your tv or monitor you get the following: 😡 A mirrored image 😡 Black bars 😡 Low resolution 😡 No productivity boost shiftscreen 3.0 changes all that.😊 It’s now possible to open four windows on your monitor. There you can use websites, documents and webapps like Trello, Google Docs or Framer. You can place shiftscreen in split-view next to your other apps so you won’t loose any screen space and boost your productivity instead. With shiftscreen 3.0 you now also can switch between two desktops and resize windows. shiftscreen comes with full iPadOS 13.4 mouse and trackpad support.🙌 So have you ever struggled with your iPad and monitor? Do you think shiftscreen can help until Apple brings full support? Cheers,👊 Yannik
