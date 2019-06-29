Log InSign up
ShiftBlock

Visualise the shift to blockchain by big companies

#4 Product of the DayToday
Shiftblock is a tool which gathers and displays all the relevant information about mega companies that integrate into the world of blockchain.
Shiftblock allows you to instantly view articles from all across the web about companies who shift into blockchain
Emily Kenned
Emily Kenned
Hunter
I found about ShiftBlock by reading some great content on GuerrillaBuzz blog. Showing all the companies that implement blockchain technology in one place makes me excited, I must say. I'm into crypto for a few years, and ShiftBlock opened my eyes and showed me how much progress this young industry has made over the last few years.
Asaf Fybish
Asaf Fybish
Maker
@emily_kenned Thank you for hunting Emily! We really put a lot of efforts into educating more people about blockchain and crypto! This feedback is really helpful!
Julia Christine
Julia Christine
very easy to use and the articles are just what I was looking for! also I found the design beautiful and clean.
