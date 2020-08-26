Shift Nudge
In-depth and online interface design educational platform
discussion
Matt D. Smith
MakerShape-shifter
Howdy hunters! This is the biggest project I've ever tackled in my life. It's taken me 2 years of literal blood, sweat, and tears to brand, plan, write, design, film, edit, code and other verbs. 😅 The goal of this course is to be as in-depth and detailed as possible about teaching the visual side of interface design. There are over 80 lessons, 30 hours of content, 600 design critique videos, and all material has been tested by private beta customers over the last 8 months. Hit me with your questions!
There is no one more qualified, methodical in their approach, or a better teacher I can think of for a course like this. Is it more than you'd normally pay? Yep. Why? Because it's a hell of a lot more value than you'd get elsewhere. This is what you've been waiting for to get a leg up in your design practice. This is what you should pay for to amp up your team. @mds is seriously taking this to the next level with Shift Nudge.
Wholeheartedly the best course to learn design. Matt makes it easy to follow along, learn, and grow. Even if you’re a seasoned designer, I guarantee you’ll learn something from one of the best in the industry. Matt continues to be such an inspiring and positive force for the community. Absolutely buy this course. Join the community, do the homework, and I’m 100% confident you’ll be a better designer for it.
@krispuckett 🙏 🙏 🙏
It's hard to finish a course nowadays, however, the Shift Nudge makes the journey so incredible that you learn things that push you to learn more with a feeling of special accomplishment. Each class is rich in content and MDS has this awesome way to explain and show things. I couldn't commend enough. So, I will say in a couple words: It's the best thing that you can do for your career.
I have a feeling the average quality of UI on the web is about to go waaaaay up! Great work Matt!!!
@felixoginni Thanks Felix!! 🤩
