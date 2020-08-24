Home
Shift
Shift
Cool app for mixing podcasts and music into your workouts
Shift is a fitness app that lets you listen to podcasts while you're resting, and music while working out. It's really an amazing experience that makes working out way more entertaining. You'll control everything via your headphones.
Steven Dixon
This looks cool!
Andrea Gambier
Interesting!
Samir Soliman
Great , I appreciate your effort
