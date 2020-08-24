Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Shift
Shift
Cool app for mixing podcasts and music into your workouts
Android
Health and Fitness
+ 3
Shift is a fitness app that lets you listen to podcasts while you're resting, and music while working out. It's really an amazing experience that makes working out way more entertaining. You'll control everything via your headphones.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
11 hours ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
6 Reviews
5.0/5
Steven Dixon
This looks cool!
Upvote (1)
Share
14 hours ago
Andrea Gambier
Interesting!
Upvote (1)
Share
13 hours ago
Samir Soliman
Great , I appreciate your effort
Upvote
Share
11 hours ago
Damjanski
<3
Upvote
Share
3 hours ago
Send