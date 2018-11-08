Shieldy — is the best solution in Telegram to fight annoying spammers. It asks newcomers to execute a set action within a set period, otherwise it kicks them. That's all. Also it's completely free and open source.
Nikita KolmogorovMaker@nikitakolmogorov · voicybot.com, arbeitbot.com, fondu.io
Most of our Telegram communities that we carefully moderate experience huge waves of spammers (up to 50 bots added per day) who just join the groups, wait for a day and then unexpectedly send a spam message. I decided to fight it with a simple solution. As bots don't make any moves for the first hour or so, asking newcomers to do something to verify their humanity could be a great idea. So I've built it into a free bot and made it completely open source — https://github.com/backmeupplz/s.... Surprisingly, almost 99% of spam accounts get blocked before spammers can even notice. I've been using it for a while in my chats and thought it might be useful for somebody. Let me know if you have any questions. Thanks!
