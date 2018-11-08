Log InSign up
Shieldy

A zero-config Telegram bot that fights spam in chats

Shieldy — is the best solution in Telegram to fight annoying spammers. It asks newcomers to execute a set action within a set period, otherwise it kicks them. That's all. Also it's completely free and open source.

Nikita Kolmogorov
Most of our Telegram communities that we carefully moderate experience huge waves of spammers (up to 50 bots added per day) who just join the groups, wait for a day and then unexpectedly send a spam message. I decided to fight it with a simple solution. As bots don't make any moves for the first hour or so, asking newcomers to do something to verify their humanity could be a great idea. So I've built it into a free bot and made it completely open source — https://github.com/backmeupplz/s.... Surprisingly, almost 99% of spam accounts get blocked before spammers can even notice. I've been using it for a while in my chats and thought it might be useful for somebody. Let me know if you have any questions. Thanks!
