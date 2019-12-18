Discussion
Hey ProductHunt! 👋 I'm excited to share Shield with you today! 🙂 Shield was at first an internal Slack application I developed this summer when my team started spending a few thousands per day on Facebook Ads and we needed an effective way to moderate every comments below our posts and ads to keep them performing: answering questions, offering promo codes, blocking the trolls... ✅ It has become so useful that I decided to release it for all: thinking that collecting ideas and feedbacks from more users could only make it better! 💯 Shield is free and setup is super fast (32 seconds)! ⚡️ Let me know what you guys think, feedbacks are well appreciated!
