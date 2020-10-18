Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Sherpa Tours
Sherpa Tours
World's first walking tours led by an AR avatar tour guide
Android
iPhone
+ 2
Walking tours led by an AR avatar guide. 130+ GPS (and remote) tours in 80+ cities created by amazing guides and MA/PhD level experts. Our tours will give our users the feeling of being with a real life tour guide.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
40 minutes ago
STARTUP STAGE: Sherpa wants to shake up walking tours with AR avatar guides | PhocusWire
Describe both the business and technology aspects of your startup. Sherpa is the only app that allows users to go on walking tours with an augmented reality avatar guide. Right now we're iOS-only and plan to launch the Android version in the beginning of 2020.
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send