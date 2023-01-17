Products
Sherpa.guide
Sherpa.guide
Climbing the learning curve
Collection of free learning resources collected and organised in the form of educational paths. Each path guides through the journey of learning a new topic, from beginner to intermediate/advanced level.
Launched in
Open Source
,
Education
,
Tech
by
Sherpa.guide
About this launch
Sherpa.guide
Climbing the learning curve
Sherpa.guide by
Sherpa.guide
was hunted by
Diego Frattini
in
Open Source
,
Education
,
Tech
. Made by
Diego Frattini
. Featured on January 26th, 2023.
Sherpa.guide
is not rated yet. This is Sherpa.guide's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
2
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#182
Report