Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Sherlock
Sherlock

Sherlock

Stop AI-assisted cheating in remote interviews
Sherlock is an AI-agent that stops AI-assisted cheating during remote interviews. Sherlock ensures interview integrity by detecting AI-assisted cheating through vision, hearing, and reasoning— letting you focus on quality conversations.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Hiring

Meet the team

Sherlock gallery image
Sherlock gallery image
Sherlock gallery image
Sherlock gallery image
Sherlock gallery image
Sherlock gallery image
About this launch
Sherlock
Sherlock
Stop AI-assisted cheating in remote interviews.
5 out of 5.0
78
Points
Point chart
6
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Sherlock by
Sherlock
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Hiring. Made by
Abhishek Kaushik
. Featured on April 9th, 2025.
Sherlock
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Sherlock's first launch.