Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Sherlock
Sherlock
Stop AI-assisted cheating in remote interviews
Visit
Upvote 78
Sherlock is an AI-agent that stops AI-assisted cheating during remote interviews. Sherlock ensures interview integrity by detecting AI-assisted cheating through vision, hearing, and reasoning— letting you focus on quality conversations.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Hiring
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Sherlock
Stop AI-assisted cheating in remote interviews.
5 out of 5.0
Follow
78
Points
6
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Sherlock by
Sherlock
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Hiring
. Made by
Abhishek Kaushik
. Featured on April 9th, 2025.
Sherlock
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Sherlock's first launch.