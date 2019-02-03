Log InSign up
Turn your Google Sheet into an API instantly, for free

Turn any Google sheet into an API instantly, for free.

Power websites, apps, or whatever you like, all from a spreadsheet. Changes to your spreadsheet update your API in realtime.

Do you like cutting corners and questionable backends? Then oh have I got a product for you. I made Sheety so I could whip together prototypes and other experiences without the need to setup fiddly backends. Checkout an example API here: https://api.sheety.co/uk-theme-p... There's other Google Sheet to API services out there, but they were relatively pricey for what they did, and seemed a bit overkill for the types of prototyping I was doing.
