Turn any Google sheet into an API instantly, for free.
Power websites, apps, or whatever you like, all from a spreadsheet. Changes to your spreadsheet update your API in realtime.
Reviews
Discussion
PCMaker@phillipcaudell · Dangerously under qualified®
Do you like cutting corners and questionable backends? Then oh have I got a product for you. I made Sheety so I could whip together prototypes and other experiences without the need to setup fiddly backends. Checkout an example API here: https://api.sheety.co/uk-theme-p... There's other Google Sheet to API services out there, but they were relatively pricey for what they did, and seemed a bit overkill for the types of prototyping I was doing.
