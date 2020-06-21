Sheetson 2.0

  1. Home
Unlimited free Google Sheets as database

Sheetson gives you an instant backend solution for all your coding projects. No setup, no worries, unlimited possibilities.
Maker
Hi Product Hunters, 👋 I'm glad to be here again. More than a year ago, I released the first version of Sheetson that helped makers bootstrap new ideas without worrying about server setup and privacy by exposing Google Sheets data as RESTful APIs. 🚀 Since then, I have worked in multiple solutions to improve Sheetson and make it even more widely and freely available to developers. So, the new version now offers: ✅ API Key to enhance security to your data. ✅ Number and text search with compound criteria ✅ Ordering query results by multiple fields ✅ Nested JSON parsing for complex data structure ✅ Free version with 🎉 UNLIMITED requests and data ✅ Using own Google tokens is coming soon 🙏 Please give me your thoughts and feedback!
