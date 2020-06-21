Sheetson 2.0

Discussion
Ralph Ngo
Maker
Hi Product Hunters, 👋 I'm glad to be here again. More than a year ago, I released the first version of Sheetson that helped makers bootstrap new ideas without worrying about server setup and privacy by exposing Google Sheets data as RESTful APIs. 🚀 Since then, I have worked in multiple solutions to improve Sheetson and make it even more widely and freely available to developers. So, the new version now offers: ✅ API Key to enhance security to your data. ✅ Number and text search with compound criteria ✅ Ordering query results by multiple fields ✅ Nested JSON parsing for complex data structure ✅ Free version with 🎉 UNLIMITED requests and data ✅ Using own Google tokens is coming soon 🙏 Please give me your thoughts and feedback!
