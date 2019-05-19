Sheetson is an instant tool that turn literally any Google Sheet into a RESTful API without any setup. Just share then consume the well-documented API.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Ralph NgoMaker@ralphilius
Hi, I’m Ralph, maker of Sheetson I'm really happy to launch Sheetson's first ever version on Product Hunt! It is a super easy tool to help transform any Google Sheet into a RESTful API. Built with user's data privacy in mind, Sheetson are operational even when the spreadsheet is private. The setup is so easy that even a grandma can do it 😉. That being said, Sheetson also focus on developer with a comprehensive documentation. Your feedback is welcome!
Upvote Share·