SheetBest

Turn a Google SpreadSheet into a JSON Database API

Turn your Google SpreadSheet into an API that you can Read and Write! Everything without even logging in.
This way you can use a SpreadSheet as the entire backend for your application just by providing us with the shareable link to it.
Try it now for free!
Nihey Takizawa
Maker
Hello Product Hunt!! Do you want to turn your Google SpreadSheets into APIs without giving us access to all your Google SpreadSheets? We're introducing Sheet.Best: the best way (so far) to turn your Google SpreadSheets into APIs. You basically get the shareable link to your spreadsheet, paste it on Sheet.Best and you have your API ready to go. Sheet.Best will offer all of its first users a 1 week free trial period for the Premium Plan (available for a limited amount of time), try it out to see if it suits your needs :)
Jean Lucas
Nice project!
