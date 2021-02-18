discussion
Jan Świst
Maker
Hi there! 👋 I'm Jan, maker of Sheet2data app - a little tool to make life a bit easier. What problem does it solves? Well, I have another app going on (DocTemple - https://doctempleapp.com) and some customers were asking for a way to get data from their Google Sheets directly to the app so they don't have to download it from Google Drive and then reupload to DocTemple. So I thought "Hm, maybe there is a tool for that. Oh, no one really did that?" - and that's how it got done in a day. I hope someone will find it useful in their work. It's all free! Have a fantastic day!
I love it!
@rafalgolarz Thanks, man!
Brilliant! Such a useful tool. Several times I've had to convert sheets generated from Zapier etc. into JSON for my code. Takes forever. This looks like such a great solution. Congrats on the launch Jan! ⚡
@tinyprojects So nice to hear it 🤩 Thank you for kind words, made my day already! 🎉