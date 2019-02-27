Sheertex Unbreakable Sheers 💪🏻💪🏽💪🏿

Sheertex (YC W18): The World's Toughest Sheers are back in a new slimming control top style and are now available in 4 colors including 3 shades of nude. These are the only pantyhose ever made using the world's strongest polymer, and this is the first time this non-dyeable polymer has ever been made in colors.
Feels so nice on!Beverly Watt has used this product for one month.
Colin Arenburg@colin_arenburg · Idea's person
Drag Queens. Not a question, but a statement. Some of those goes through pantyhose more than you might think.
Katherine HomuthMaker@katherine_hague · CEO@SheerlyGenius Indestructible Sheers
@colin_arenburg You are so right! As an office that often plays Drag Race to keep us entertained while packing pantyhose at midnight, we are super excited to get these sheers into the hands of drag queens around the world :)
Katherine HomuthMaker@katherine_hague · CEO@SheerlyGenius Indestructible Sheers
I'm Katherine, the Founder of Sheertex (formerly Sheerly Genius)! We were part of the W18 YC batch. To date we've shipped thousands of pairs of unbreakable pantyhose around the world. This is our second generation product, and the first time the world's strongest polymer has ever been dyed! I would love to answer any questions you might have on how we developed the world's toughest sheer pantyhose. The initial process took about 12 months, and has been quite an adventure. Today we are 14 people manufacturing every product in Canada. We use our own proprietary fiber (from the same type of fiber used in bulletproof vests) and retrofit machines so that they could handle the strongest fibers in the world - without breaking down. We're on a mission to get replace the over billion pairs of disposable pantyhose that sell each year.
Beverly Watt@beverly_watt · Fabricland
Best pantyhose I’ve ever had!
