Shark.Health
Conquer your lazy self while on quarantine
#2 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Liana Victoria Avetian
Maker
👋 Hi there, it’s Liana, co-founder of Shark.Health platform, here! I’m thrilled to be here! We created Shark.Health platform as a response to the lockdown. Being a nutritionist, mom, and a full-time entrepreneur, I know how hard it is to be locked down and at the same time stay motivated to cook healthy meals, be active and stay grounded. With Shark.Health platform we want to give you the best videos that are responsible for the areas of your life such as healthy cooking and meal planning, various body workouts and yoga, as well as ways to unwind and relax. The great part is that all of these videos are in one place and they are already vetted for your comfort and wellbeing. ❤️ Save your favorite videos and come back to them at your convenience. 📩 Get a ready-made schedule of workouts, healthy cooking, yoga, and meditation videos right in your inbox! I hope you find Shark.Health valuable. Looking forward to reading your feedback and answering questions you may have! #SharkHealth #StepToYourHealth
Upvote (5)Share
Quarantine/lockdown added another 5kg to my weight... I'll be using this resource for the upcoming month and let's see where I get :))))
Upvote (2)Share
@ashotarzumanyan, good luck and please keep us posted 5️⃣ kg 🎯 !!!
Полезный сервис, интересно
Upvote (2)Share
@new_user_153f62b898, thank you Nina for your interest!
Love the idea of curated content, how many times per week you send a newsletter?
@albertshepherdson, thank you for your comment :) We send out twice a month.
Upvote (1)Share