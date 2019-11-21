Discussion
2 Reviews
Leon Do
Maker
👋 world, I'm an indie developer from some corner of the interweb. Hoping my contributions will make your life easier. This idea started when I was setting up a new computer. I had to send some text files to myself. Turns out transferring is a 🤮. Couldn't find a 💾. No 🔑 manager installed. No e-✉️. No google 📃. No account signup! Thus came sharetxt. I spent a lot of weekends making this look nice. I hope you all make good use of it. Share the ❤️ Leon
