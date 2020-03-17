Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Tim B
Maker
Hey Everyone, First of, I'd like to say thanks to @kevin for hunting us! SharemyInsights provides Instagram statistics & insights to help startups, small brands and teams get an in-depth insight into their Instagram audience. We launched in December last year, and have managed to grow by over 3500 users so far which we're amazed by but more importantly it's given us the feedback to help us improve our service, and add features that more of our users needed. Giving your Instagram audience (potential customers) what they want is important, and knowing what works and what doesn't is a key factor in growing your business and saving time. We're focused on providing a cost effective (around 75% cheaper than our competitors) but powerful set of Instagram insights to help brands, including those on a budget optimize their Instagram marketing, and grow their audience as fast as possible. Even if you don't have a budget at all, we offer a free forever plan. Here's some of our features: - Full history of Instagram insights like reach, impressions, website clicks etc. - Full post history & post insights - Instagram story insights - Track your competitors - Add unlimited teams & team members - Hashtag insights - Best times of day to post - Track your followers growth in specific locations - Add unlimited teams & team members So give it a try, and let us know what you think - we're always looking for more feedback, good or bad!
UpvoteShare