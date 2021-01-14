discussion
Vincenzo Belpiede
Maker
Founder @stellartalents Building SaaS
Hi everyone! I’m Vince, an Italian American entrepreneur building and selling SaaS with top developers around the world at StellarTalents.com I don’t remember the last time I attached a PDF on an email because I pretty much always used software that allowed me to share docs with links to get analytics and potentially email leads. A year ago I wrote a post analyzing various doc sharing solutions and felt they were either too expensive, buggy or didn’t have the features I needed. Kristian, a top Bulgarian developer living in Mexico, commented on my LinkedIn post saying “how about we build something better together”. We called via Skype and definitely clicked, maybe also because we spoke first Spanish for most of the call then later switched to English as it was better for both 😂 (fun fact I lived in Mexico in 2005). We only called 1 hour every week to define the product specifications using Trello, Telegram, Google documents and a few other great remote tools. What’s still impressive is that also due to COVID we built ShareDocView.com 100% remotely and we were able to build a great working relationship in spite of the physical distance. We are proud to release the first version of ShareDocView.com - Get a free account - Quick signup with Google and LinkedIn aside from email - Upload PDF, Word and PowerPoint documents - Create multiple links for different people or channels (ex. LinkedIn, email campaign…) - Fine tune the visibility (ex. Public or email required to view, download allowed or only after entering email) - Get detailed analytics and reports on views by slides - Add your company watermark and branding to your documents - Upgrade to the most affordable document sharing software To access to a special deal reserved for Product Hunt - mention us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/sharedocview) - Linkedin (https://www.linkedin.com/company...) - write us in our live chat (https://app.sharedocview.com/). Thanks @chrismessina for hunting it!
Hi @vincebelpiede! Cool idea for lead gen. Will this be just focusing on sharing static files, so more a marketing tool only or what are your plans about collaboration and working within files (e.g. Google Sheets).